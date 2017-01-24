White House calls for Barron Trump to be left out of the 'political spotlight'

The White House is calling for the media's co-operation in giving privacy to Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of President Donald Trump.



"It is a long-standing tradition that the children of presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight," the White House said in a statement today.



"The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your co-operation in this matter."



A writer for Saturday Night Live, Katie Rich, has been suspended for a tweet she made about the youngest of Trump's children.



She later apologised and called the tweet "inexcusable".

"I sincerely apologise for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions and offensive words. It was inexcusable, I'm so sorry," she wrote.



On Monday Chelsea Clinton called on privacy for Barron Trump.

While her father was president, the media generally refrained, although the Clintons were said to be upset when Saturday Night Live did a skit in 1993 featuring their daughter.

