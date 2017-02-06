 

White House backing itself to overturn judge's order against travel ban

Rebuffed in its bid for a quick reversal, the White House said today it expected the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The PM took the chance during his short phone call with Trump to criticise his anti-Muslim travel ban.
Source: 1 NEWS

The case promised to extend into Monday (Tuesday NZT) at least, when fresh legal filings were due, and observers had no doubt the Supreme Court ultimately will have a say.

The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in a brief order overnight, denied the administration's request to set aside a Seattle judge's ruling that put a temporary hold on the ban nationwide.

The lawsuit by Washington state and Minnesota said Trump's order harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

Their lawyers had until 2:59am EST Monday (9pm NZT) to submit briefs opposing the government's request. The Justice Department then had a 6pm EST (noon Tuesday, NZT) deadline to respond.

"We'll accomplish the stay and will win the case on the merits," Vice President Mike Pence said.

Members of Trump's Republican Party scolded him for Twitter attacks on US District Court Judge James Robart, appointed by President George W. Bush, and accused Trump of stepping over the line that separates the executive from the judiciary.

The PM said a "casual" offer of a visit was dicussed during his call with the US President, but would probably not happen before the election.
Source: 1 NEWS

To Trump, Robart is a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" ruling "will be overturned."

Trump renewed his Twitter attacks against Robart today. "Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

He followed with another tweet saying he had instructed the Homeland Security Department to check people coming into the country but that "the courts are making the job very difficult!"

Vice President Mike Pence defended Trump, saying "the president can criticise anybody he wants."

Pence added that he believes the American people "find it very refreshing that they not only understand this president's mind, but they understand how he feels about things."

At issue is the legality of a presidential action undertaken in the name of national security.

Whatever the outcome and however the case drags on, a president who was used to getting his way in private business is finding, weeks in to the jobs, obstacles to quickly fulfilling one of his chief campaign pledges.

