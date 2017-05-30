Where's the blue suitcase? New images show Manchester bomber carrying suitcase before blast

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Hoseah Partsch, 17, gave an amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.
Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day with victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More