'Where's the baby?' - mum desperately tries to find child after pedestrians hit in Melbourne's CBD

Former Victorian police chief commissioner Christine Nixon was crossing the road when the car raced by on Melbourne's Burke Street mall and had to step out of the way.

Ms Nixon said she saw a pram on the ground and helped the mother.

"She kept asking me 'where's the baby'," Ms Nixon told ABC 774.

The car was seen circling the intersection of Flinders and Swanston streets outside the Flinders St railway station minutes before racing up Swanston St and turning into Bourke St.

Police say the driver was involved in a stabbing in Windsor in Melbourne's inner southeast in the early hours of this morning and a hostage situation on the other side of town where a woman escaped from his car on the Bolte Bridge.

Emily Cousins said she saw police trying to stop the car during the hostage situation in West Melbourne on Friday before midday.

"Three to four response guys jump out with tasers or guns yelling 'don't move'," Ms Cousins said.

"Then the red car turns across in front of my car and the front passenger ... jumped out of the moving vehicle."

Witnesses reported hearing at least five gunshots before the man was arrested after ploughing into people in the mall.

"There's someone on the middle of the ground and there's blood all over the street," Rishi Hathiramani, a CBD shopkeeper, said.

"I've seen accidents but never this bad... It's pretty brutal."