'What's your ethnicity?' White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway under fire for odd question to reporter

Associated Press
Kellyanne Conway asked a reporter what his 'ethnicity' was on Tuesday in response to questions asking for clarification of what President Donald Trump meant by his tweets suggesting four Democratic congresswomen of colour return to their countries.

"If the president was not telling these four congresswomen to return to their supposed countries of origin, to which countries was he referring," the reporter asked during a gaggle outside the White House.

"What's your ethnicity," Conway responded. 

"He said originally," she said, arguing that Trump meant these women meant they should go back to where their ancestors were from. 

Conway later tweeted that she meant "no disrespect" by the question.

She said on Twitter, "We are all from somewhere else 'originally'. I asked the question to answer the question and volunteered my own ethnicity: Italian and Irish."

 

Conway responded after being asked for clarification about President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democrats. Source: Associated Press
