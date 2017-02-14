What's the deal with Donald Trump's 'grab-and-pull' handshake?

US President Donald Trump meets his fair share of the rich and famous, and shakes more than his fair share of hands - but his unique handshake style has to be seen to be believed.

Videos of Mr Trump meeting various people show that he has a "grab-and-pull" style - he grips the hand of the other person then pulls them in vigorously towards himself.

In one clip, Mr Trump is seen shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, lasting a full 19 seconds and featuring the "grab-and-pull" technique.

At the conclusion of the shake, Mr Abe can be seen looking away with what looks to be a sigh of relief.

Many psychologists consider this to be a sign of dominance - the puller is bringing the other person into their personal space and possibly trying to show they are in control and put the other person off balance.