Wham star George Michael remembered for his celebrated career

George Michael, who has died aged 53, enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, 'Young Guns (Go For It) and Freedom.

The Wham star became a household name with some massive songs.
As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.

He sold well over 100 million albums globally, earned numerous Grammy and American Music Awards, and recorded duets with legends like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Luciano Pavarotti and Elton John.

Throughout his career, his drug use and taste for risky sex brought him into frequent brushes with the law, most famously in 1998 when he was arrested for public lewdness in Los Angeles.

Yet, he managed to turn the incident into fodder for a popular song that poked fun at his behavior, and his acknowledgment of his homosexuality at that time made him even more popular with his fans.

Michael, with startling good looks and an easy stage manner, formed the boy band WHAM! with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley in the early 1980s.

Helped by MTV, which was an emerging music industry force at the time, the cheerful duo easily crossed the Atlantic to become popular in the United States with Michael, as lead singer, usually the focal point.

He started his solo career shortly before WHAM! split, with the release of the megahit single Careless Whisper, making a seamless transition. Critics generally viewed his WHAM! songs as catchy but disposable pop and gave his solo efforts far higher marks.

George Michael performs at "Concert of Hope" to mark World AIDS Day at London's Wembley Arena in 1993. The singer died today at the age of 53.

George Michael performs at "Concert of Hope" to mark World AIDS Day at London's Wembley Arena in 1993. The singer died today at the age of 53.

His first solo album, 1987's Faith, sold more 20 million copies, and he enjoyed several hit singles including the raunchy I Want Your Sex, which was helped immeasurably by a provocative video that received wide air play on MTV.

His look was raw and provocative, with tight jeans, tight T-shirts, black leather jackets and designer stubble, and his videos pushed the accepted limits with many lingerie-clad models vying for Michael's attentions on screen.

He remained a strong musical force throughout his career, releasing dozens of records and touring to adoring crowds despite a growing number of run-ins with police, many of them stemming from a series of driving-under-the-influence-of-drugs incidents, including several crashes.

Michael was an admitted user of marijuana and prescription sedatives and several times was found slumped over his car's steering wheel after using both at the same time.

His driver's license was finally revoked for five years in 2010 after Michael drove his Land Rover into the side of a Snappy Snap photo shop with so much force that his vehicle dented the wall.

He said at a press conference in 2011 that he felt he had let young people down with his misbehavior and had made it easier for others to denigrate homosexuals.

The Telegraph newspaper in 2011 described a London concert appearance as an impressive event, calling his voice, "A rich, soulful instrument, it's capable of serious emotional heft, expertly matching the confessional tone of his own material."

Michael, with strong Greek-Cypriot roots, was born Georgios Panayiotou in England. 

"I wanted to be loved," said Michael of his start in the music field. "It was an ego satisfaction thing."

Michael was active in a number of charities and helped raise money to combat AIDS, help needy children, and support gay rights.

Michael died at his home in Goring, England. His publicist, Cindi Berger, said he had not been ill. No other details were released.

