Whale watchers get once-in-a-lifetime chance to pet friendly gray whale

A whale-watching company has posted video online of a very close encounter between whale watchers and a huge Gray whale, which seemed to enjoy human contact.

The encounter took place off the coast of California on Sunday (Monday NZT) onboard an Anchor Charter Boats vessel.

Wildlife experts have said it could have breached local laws, which prohibit boats from getting within 90 metres of whales, but the company's owner says they could not avoid the whale, as it came right up to their boat while they were stationary.

Anchor Charter Boats owner Richard Thornton told the Lost Coast Outpost that: "We happened to be at the right place at the right time".

"It came right up to the boat and was on it for like an hour and a half," Mr Thornton said, describing the Gray whale as being like "a dog wanting more pets".