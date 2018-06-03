Whale dies after swallowing 80 plastic bags in southern Thailand

A whale has died after swallowing 80 plastic bags in southern Thailand.

The pilot whale was found by Thailand’s marine authorities struggling in the water in the Na Thap Canal, north of the Malaysian border on Monday, Nine News reports.

Environmental officials used boats to keep the animal afloat before nursing it for several days.

The whale vomited five plastic bags during rescue efforts before dying on Friday.

