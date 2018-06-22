'We've got to call out these creeps' - woman details her sexual assault on Melbourne peak hour train

A woman sexually assaulted on a Melbourne train during peak hour says she was compelled to speak out because "enough's enough".

Man wanted for questioning over train assault. Source: Victoria Police

Jill Perrett was assaulted by the man after both boarded a packed city-bound train at Thornbury on May 16, just after 9.30am.



The 49-year-old moved away from the offender several times during the ride but he continued to touch and stalk her, even after she got off at Flagstaff.



"He was touching me when I was standing on the train, he was behind me and touching me just under my buttocks, my leg and rubbing and pressing up against my back," she said today.



When Ms Perrett found a seat, the man followed her and sat directly opposite, continuing to touch her leg. She got off at Flagstaff and when he did too, she confronted him about following her.

"He made some comment about giving me a lap dance or something along those lines," she said.



Even as she got on the escalators, the "creepy" offender got on an adjacent escalator, staring at her as they went.



"It just kept escalating until I was actually quite terrified," she said.



On reaching the concourse, Ms Perrett alerted train staff and called police but the offender fled. She said wanted to speak out because "I don't think women should feel like this".

"(It was) terrifying. This was the middle of the day. I was really shocked," she said. "Especially over the last week, enough's enough.

"Any behaviour to women , any time of the day anywhere that's not acceptable, we've got to call out these creeps."



Ms Perrett's comments come after the rape and murder of Melbourne woman Eurydice Dixon, whose body was found in a Carlton reserve last week, sparking national outrage and a debate about gender-based violence.



Police released footage of the alleged offender and urged him to hand himself in.



"I'd certainly describe his actions as being very confident," transit safety division Detective Senior Constable Andrew Paulet said. "This was peak hour on the train, there was quite a few of people around."



The man is believed to be of Islander or Asian appearance, aged 20-25, about 160cm tall, medium build with a thin moustache.

