'We've been expecting for a long time' – relative doesn't believe MH370 can be found

After nearly three years, the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ended in futility and frustration.

Crews have completed their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a trace of the plane or the 239 people aboard it.

The Joint Agency Coordination Centre in Australia, which helped lead the $US160 million hunt for the Boeing 777 in remote waters west of Australia, said the search had officially been suspended after crews finished their fruitless sweep of the 120,000-square kilometre search zone.

David Lawton, brother of Australian Bob Lawton who was a passenger on the plane, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in Brisbane that his family has for a while been expecting the search to be called off.