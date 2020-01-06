Wet weather to offer much needed reprieve around NSW, Victoria as bushfire battles continue

Scattered showers should continue to fall on NSW fire grounds until midweek as attention turns to getting towns up and running.

More than 13mm fell at Merimbula yesterday, 9.8mm at Bega and 2mm at Nowra and Lake Conjola.

"It's not widespread amazing falls, but there is some falling from the sky," duty forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse told AAP.

"We are looking at a few more showers and possible thunderstorms today and into Wednesday."

The Rural Fire Service is identifying roles for deployed Australian Defence Force personnel to carry out throughout the week, RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

NSW Transport Minister and Bega MP Andrew Constance has called on state and federal government to get support staff into fire-ravaged areas as soon as possible as communities grapple with "unimaginable grief".

Save The Children says it will roll out more of its child-friendly spaces to allow kids up to 12 to start to process their experiences with trained early childhood specialists - while offering their parents and caregivers time to speak to insurance providers and the like.

On the ASX, Bega Cheese shares slid eight per cent after saying that while none of its facilities had been damaged, employees and supplies were affected.

Bermagui's main supermarket opened late yesterday and is expected to be fully stocked by today, as residents across Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires returned home.

"Do not sift through fire-damaged material until it has been inspected and verified to be asbestos-free," the Eurobodalla council warned its community.

But some from smaller villages, such as Wonboyn and the Deua River area, remain stuck and unable to go back.

Others are preparing to stay and defend when fire conditions escalate again on Friday. Temperatures could again surpass 40C.

Bundanoon couple Dianne Ross and Michael Hutchinson said evacuating on Saturday helped them become determined to make a plan to defend their home.

"We're not going to play 'we're going to defend until the place is on fire' but we'll defend it as much as possible," Mr Hutchinson told AAP.

About 50 of the 127 fires burning across NSW late yesterday were uncontained. None were above advice level.

Ten people have died battling or trying to escape bushfires since December 30, taking to 19 the number dead this season.

An estimated 2800 livestock are among millions of animals estimated killed since July.

Some 4.8 million hectares - equal to the metro areas of the five mainland state capitals - have been burnt in NSW this season, taking with it at least 1466 homes, 100 facilities and 2339 outbuildings such as sheds.

A person from south of Bombala in the Far South Coast region remains missing.

The rain that is giving bushfire-hit areas of eastern Victoria some much-needed relief will continue throughout today.

Yesterday saw all emergency warnings being downgraded, while 14 active fires continued burning statewide.

The number of active fires reported by Emergency Victoria was reduced from 31 as small fires merged in East Gippsland and the north east.