Western Sydney man rescues pet emu from floodwaters near river

A Western Sydney man rescued his pet emu from floodwaters in the suburb of Windsor yesterday.

Paul Zammit carried his pet, Gookie, from floodwaters near the Hawkesbury River after pulling off the rescue in a dinghy, Nine News reported.

Video of the rescue showed Gookie with her head just above the water as the dinghy headed in her direction.

With widespread flooding across New South Wales, there have been frequent animal rescues but this is the first emu that's been spotted being carried to safety.

Thee emu was rescued from major flooding in northwest of Sydney along the Hawkesbury River.

NSW residents have been warned flood risks are unlikely to abate for several days despite rainfall easing across the state's coast.