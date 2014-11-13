 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Western Australia seeks jail terms for those distributing revenge porn

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

Revenge porn will be made illegal in Western Australia and offenders will be jailed for up to three years if the state government has its way.

Woman crying.

A bill introduced into state parliament today criminalises the non-consensual distribution of intimate images and empowers courts to order perpetrators to remove them from the internet or destroy them.

"It also includes photoshopped images. That is, where they've taken a person's face and put it on a pornographic photo and distributed that," Attorney-General John Quigley told reporters.

A 2017 study led by Australian academic Dr Nicola Henry of RMIT surveyed 4,200 people between 16 and 49-years, and showed the enormous extent of revenge porn.

A massive one in five Australians experienced that kind of image-based abuse.

Related

Australia

The new law addresses non-physical forms of abuse or 'coercive control'. Domestic violence support groups here are keeping a close eye on the way the law is being applied there.

'I've never hated myself more in my life' - Revenge porn law, does it really protect the victim?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

00:35
2
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore


3
Dame Jenny Shipley.

Former PM Jenny Shipley hospitalised in Australia with shattered arm following fall

4
The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

02:13
5
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:32
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 