 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


West Australian residents asked to look out for Steve the runaway quokka

share

Source:

AAP

Residents and walkers in Western Australia are being asked to keep an eye out for a rogue quokka that escaped from Rottnest Island on a rubbish barge.

Steve the quokka

Steve the quokka

Source: Western Australia Police

The marsupial was initially mistaken for a big rat when it was spotted at a recycling centre in Canning Vale on January 4, which meant the sighting was not reported until this week.

The creature is believed to be at large in the Perth suburb and could be hiding in a nearby nature reserve.

The Department of Parks and Wildlife is appealing for help from the public to try and track it down.

"Basically the quokka is at large and we're calling on the community - if you see a quokka let us know because we want it back," wildlife officer Matthew Swan said.

"The animal could be anywhere at the facility or could have left the facility and be wandering the streets of Canning Vale.

"This could be quite a frightened and flighty animal that really wants to get away from anything it perceives as a threat and get back to its comfy island home."

Quokkas, famous for posing in selfies, are native to Rottnest Island where about 10,000 live a sheltered life free from predators or traffic.

They are classified as a vulnerable species and have been almost completely wiped out on the mainland.

Penni Fletcher Hughes, from the Rottnest Island Authority, said the escapee needed to be recaptured before it came to harm on the roads or in the jaws of a fox.

"Obviously it's quite an enterprising animal to have got to where it has," she told AAP.

"The main thing is to catch it before it gets onto the road or by a predator."

WA Police have joined the search effort and tweeted a picture of a quokka, asking anyone who sees the escaped animal to call the wildlife helpline.

Related

Australia

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

'It was an over-reaction by Jetstar' - passenger sticks up for family booted off flight after seat argument

00:16
2
7 News' Michael Scanlan asked Erica O’Donnell to spell her "first and last". She took it a bit literally.

Watch: 'No one has ever done that' - Australian reporter loses it after woman's hilarious interview fail

00:45
3
Presenter Amber Sherlock wasn’t happy Nine colleague Julie Snook was also dressed in white, and wasn't shy about letting her know.

Watch: 'There can't be three of us, I've made that clear' - bratty Aussie news anchor in epic tantrum after colleagues wear similar outfits

00:29
4
Adams' late block allowed his teammates to seal the crucial three points that defeated the Grizzlies 103-95.

Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

5

One person dead after truck crash in Southland

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ