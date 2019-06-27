TODAY |

'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

President Donald Trump called out US women's national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe after a months-old video was posted on social media in which she used profanity when she said she wasn't going to the White House if the team wins the Women's World Cup.

"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team," Trump tweeted.

The president also tweeted that he will invite the US team "win or lose."

Rapinoe's comments came during an interview for a magazine in January in which she was asked if she was excited by the prospect of going to the White House.

In a video of an interview excerpt, she can be seen using a profanity when she says she's not going.

"We're not gonna be invited," she added.

The US team, the defending World Cup champion, plays host France in a quarterfinal match on Friday.

Trump's tweets came two days after an interview with The Hill in which he said it wasn't appropriate for Rapinoe to protest during the national anthem.

Rapinoe started kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to show solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did it before NFL games to protest social and racial injustice. But the United States Soccer Federation then adopted a policy that requires players to stand.

Now she stands, but she has been criticised for not singing and putting her hand over her heart like other players.

Rapinoe, who is gay, has frequently spoken out about politics and has criticized the Trump administration and its policies in the past.

Trump has used Twitter to criticise athletes who disagree with him, including Kaepernick and LeBron James.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:55
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
2
A man spotted standing in Auckland Harbour wearing a t-shirt on a cold winter morning.
Man spotted standing in freezing Auckland Harbour wearing only a t-shirt
3
Weighing just under 8kg, this pup is a scientific breakthrough.
Newborn great white shark found on Ninety Mile Beach a rare find for scientists
4
Mongrel Mob member feeds needy community with unwanted fishhead freecycle scheme
5
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's legal fund tops $2 million as he takes on Rugby Australia
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:22
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

Community in mourning after twin sisters and brother die in NSW house fire
00:23
Karen Randall of NewsXpress at Robina says they're "absolutely thrilled" for the man who won half of the prize.

Two Queenslanders share $A80 million Oz Lotto prize

US House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis
03:15
The industry’s wholesome image has been hit hard by the sordid stories.

'I couldn't resist his power' - inside the sex scandal rocking South Korea's K-pop industry