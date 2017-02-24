'We're getting really bad dudes out of our country' – Trump hails success of military's control of Mexico border

At a listening meeting with manufacturing CEOs at the White House, President Donald Trump said that the US had "no good deals" with other countries to yield a trade surplus.

Trump cited a $US70 billion deficit with Mexico and a $US500 deficit with China, saying that he had urged his people to "find a country where the US does well".

Trump mentioned that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was visiting Mexico calling it a "tough trip," he said the US should be treated fairly by Mexico.