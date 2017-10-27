 

'We're getting the band back together' - Aussie PM praises Barnaby Joyce's return to politics following dual citizenship saga

After what he called a "challenging" five weeks campaigning to retake New England, Barnaby Joyce will return to Canberra victorious and is eager to put his New Zealand dual-citizenship saga behind him.

It's been a tumultuous day in Australia after the High Court ruling, reports Kimberlee Downs.
Source: 1 NEWS

First on his to-do list is to quiet a discordant coalition.

"We're getting the band back together," Malcolm Turnbull said to rapturous applause at the Nationals' election party in Tamworth on yesterday evening.

He and Mr Joyce took the stage to declare an early victory after the former and future deputy prime minister shot ahead with just a quarter of the votes counted.

But by 11pm yesterday, with about 65 per cent of the votes counted, Mr Joyce's lead was an unassailable 64 per cent.

Mr Turnbull called it a "stunning victory" before introducing a jubilant Mr Joyce to the packed room of yellow-clad supporters, affectionately dubbed Killed Canaries by Mr Joyce.

Mr Joyce said he was humbled to be given another chance at performing the "sacred duty" of governing in Canberra.

"I say to the people of New England I don't take anything for granted," he said.

"I will continue to work as flat out as I have in the past."

Mr Turnbull, earlier yesterday, said he was eager for the former deputy prime minister to return to the helm of the Nationals as divisions in the coalition flared up this week.

"There have been some personalities and there have been some tensions, there is no doubt about that," Mr Turnbull told reporters when questioned about the calls from within the Nationals for his resignation.

"The people of New England, returning Barnaby today, are making a great contribution to the government."

Mr Joyce strongly refuted NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro's calls for Mr Turnbull to resign, labelling the comments "very, very unhelpful,".

Mr Joyce told reporters earlier he had been contacted by another of the rumoured agitators, Queensland MP George Christensen.

He said Mr Christensen had affirmed his allegiance to the party with the return of Mr Joyce and following the announcement of the banking royal commission.

When questioned about disruptions in the Nationals during his prolonged absence, Mr Joyce replied: "I'll be back tomorrow."

Mr Joyce has apologised to the electorate for putting them through the snap by- election because of his New Zealand dual citizenship.

Politics

Australia

04:01
Jaicnda Ardern will be meeting Australia’s PM Malcolm Turnbull over brunch.

'We were not responsible for that' – PM wants to ‘affirm strong relationship’ with Australia but will not apologise for Labour’s role in Barnaby Joyce scandal
03:52
1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Kimberlee Down analyses the issue that's embroiled Australia's deputy PM.

Aussie citizenship rules that caught out 'Kiwi' Barnaby Joyce 'seem somewhat farcical' - Kimberlee Downs

loading error

refresh

