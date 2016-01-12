 

'We're all devastated': Mother of kiwi man killed in car crash in south of France speaks out

A New Zealand man killed in a car crash in France was to be married in a few weeks.

Beau St George has been identified as the 33-year-old Kiwi killed in a crash on a stretch of road between Valensole and Manosque in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence.

His mother Liz St George posted on Facebook, saying: "We're all devastated with the loss of our beautiful son Beau in a car accident in France yesterday. Just a few short weeks before his wedding to the love of his life. We're all thinking of you Herminie and your beautiful baby, now without a dad."

She posted a photograph of Mr St George with partner Herminie Gouard and their young daughter.

Mr St George lived in Australia and was on holiday in France when the accident happened.

In a Facebook post, Full Circle MMA in Wollongong mourned the loss of its member.

"Beau St George you will be greatly missed, your dry humor and quick wit. Your intensity in the gym, your work ethic. You were a great man, you will be greatly missed."

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the death.

The accident happened shortly before 6am on Thursday (French time).

Another man was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

