Wellington businessmen stranded in damaged yacht off Fijian coast found safe

Briar Wells 

1 NEWS Reporter

Four Wellington sailors, all well-known businessmen, stranded in their damaged yacht off the coast of Fiji this morning, have been found safe.

The New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft found the damaged yacht beached on the reef at Tuvana-I-Ra atoll approximately 425 kilometres southeast of the Fijian capital of Suva.

“The yacht’s four crewmembers had abandoned the yacht and are safe and well on the atoll,” New Zealand Defence Force Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.

“They used the yacht’s radio to establish communications with the Orion crew.

“We are delighted with the successful outcome of this search and rescue operation. Well done to all those involved.”

There are three locals living on the Tuvana-I-Ra atoll, and no vessels are expected to visit the area in the next seven days.

Accordingly, Air Commodore Webb said the Orion’s crew were now trying to contact other vessels nearby to rescue the four yachtsmen.

Royal New Zealand Airforce P3 Orion

Source: 1 NEWS

It’s understood four people were on board the yacht, a 61-foot vessel named Jungle, including Havana coffee owner Geoff Marsland, and the yacht’s owner Peter Mclean.

The New Zealand Defence Force sent an Orion aircraft to search for the yacht after it sent an emergency distress call at dawn today, 425 kilometres southeast off the coast of Fiji’s capital Suva.

Roger Foley told 1 News he had heard the yacht was heading to Tonga, but turned back towards Fiji yesterday after mechanical difficulties.

Those on board the yacht sent text messages to family members overnight saying the vessel’s backstay was broken, affecting their ability to sail.

Both Geoff Marsland and Peter Mclean are well known in the sailing communities in Wellington and Marlborough, and Roger Foley said given their experience they would be able to handle the situation.

New Zealand Defence Force Air Commodore Darryn Webb said the P-3K2 Orion aircraft left Auckland this morning to search for the yacht and was expected to reach its estimated location before noon.

"We dispatched the Orion as soon as we received the request for assistance. Time is of the essence in situations like this. The Orion's priority is to locate the vessel, ascertain the nature of its problem and provide assistance as required," Air Commodore Webb said.

The last text message received from the yacht was at 2am this morning.

Pacific Islands

Briar Wells

