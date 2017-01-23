Well that's awkward! Scarlett Johansson's mic turned off during Women's March speech

Actress Scarlett Johansson riled up crowds outside the Capitol building in Washington at the Women's March yesterday with an impassioned speech in support of Planned Parenthood, although her time on the podium came to a very abrupt end.

She told a cheering audience that the organisation provided a safe place where she "could be treated with gentle guidance".

She also urged President Donald Trump to support women.

However, her speech was cut short when music started playing, and then her microphone was silenced.