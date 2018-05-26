Weinstein arrives at court for arraignment on sex charges

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at the New York courthouse where he is scheduled to be arraigned on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Disgraced former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Source: 1 NEWS



Weinstein arrived in an SUV on Tuesday and walked with his attorney into the courthouse.



The hearing was expected to be mostly a procedural repeat of one that happened last week when he was initially charged with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.



Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.



Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.