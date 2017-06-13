 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


The Weeknd reveals he'll be bringing his tour to New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Canadian singer The Weeknd has taken to social media to announce he'll be bringing his world tour to New Zealand in November.

The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Weeknd.

Source: Associated Press

The hip hop superstar announced the second phase of his 2017 Starboy world arena tour on social media today, revealing he'll be heading to Australia and New Zealand as well as to America and Europe. 

According to his tweet the singer will perform one show in Auckland on November 29 before taking the tour to Australia. 

He is yet to release any information regarding venue or ticket sales but this will mark the first time he's come to New Zealand. 

Related

Music

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
Serenity Joesph saw people rolling around on the ground after a fire broke out in a bedroom of the upstairs unit.

Video: Witness describes 'nightmarish' scene of seeing people 'rolling around' after Otara fire that injured four teenagers

01:47
2
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Body found in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour yesterday identified as Tevita Kava, who fell off charter boat

00:30
3
The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win the finals series 4-1.

Video: The moment Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to claim 2017 NBA title

00:30
4
Family Feud host Steve Harvey was left scratching his head when young Bob was answering a question.

Watch: Bob Irwin's Aussie accent leaves US TV host Steve Harvey utterly confused

5
Police (file picture).

Man charged for dangerous driving after hitting eight and 10-year-old girls


00:22
Serenity Joesph saw people rolling around on the ground after a fire broke out in a bedroom of the upstairs unit.

Video: Witness describes 'nightmarish' scene of seeing people 'rolling around' after Otara fire that injured four teenagers

Serenity Joesph told 1 NEWS she saw people lying on the ground after having fire extinguished from their bodies.

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ