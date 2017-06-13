The Weeknd reveals he'll be bringing his tour to New Zealand

Canadian singer The Weeknd has taken to social media to announce he'll be bringing his world tour to New Zealand in November.

The Weeknd. Source: Associated Press

The hip hop superstar announced the second phase of his 2017 Starboy world arena tour on social media today, revealing he'll be heading to Australia and New Zealand as well as to America and Europe.

According to his tweet the singer will perform one show in Auckland on November 29 before taking the tour to Australia.