 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Weekend rewind: Watch Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

share

Source:

NZN

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sees preparations for talks between Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un as a welcome "de-escalation" in their nuclear stand-off.

The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.
Source: 1 NEWS

The May meeting would be the first-ever US-North Korea summit.

President Kim committed to "denuclearisation" and to suspending nuclear or missile tests, South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong earlier told reporters at the White House.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Mr Trump "will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong-un at a place and time to be determined".

Even a few months ago this seemed like an impossibility.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Trump tweeted later: "Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached."

Ms Ardern said talks were something the New Zealand government had been hoping for and she thought it was "a sign we are moving further away" from the prospect of war.

Ms Ardern says pushing for disarmament is especially important today, with regimes like North Korea squarely in the sights.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Open dialogue is something we've wanted to see as opposed to a further escalation - and you cannot get higher level than this," she said.

She said sanctions had been having an impact on North Korea, but that she wasn't sure if the meeting would lead to a long-term solution to the stand-off.

"It is a hugely complex issue and whether or not we will see an outcome straight off the bat time will tell," she said.

Related

Politics

02:41
Even a few months ago this seemed like an impossibility.

US President Donald Trump to take part in historic meeting with Kim Jong Un as North Korea announces plan to end nuclear missile programme

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:57
1
Three died in a police pursuit at Hope near Nelson including an innocent member of the public.

Eight die in horrific weekend on New Zealand roads

00:39
2
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Weekend rewind: Watch Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

3

Cyclone Hola: Heavy rain, severe gales forecast to hit parts of North Island tonight - is your region in the firing line?

4
Judith Collins on why she wants National's top spot.

'How can you be so miserable' - Phil Twyford and Judith Collins in social media slanging match

5
Katy Perry talks to Toni Street ahead of her New Zealand tour.

Weekend rewind: Nun involved in lawsuit with singer Katy Perry dies after collapsing in court


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:15
The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

Watch: At least two Kiwi civilians have been fighting ISIS in Syria

The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

02:14
Judith Collins is the big winner, taking on housing and urban development.

New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

Leadership rival Judith Collins is fourth on the list picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.


09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 