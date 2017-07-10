 

Weekend rewind: Nun involved in lawsuit with singer Katy Perry dies after collapsing in court

Associated Press

A nun involved in a lawsuit with pop star Katy Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died after collapsing during a court appearance.

Katy Perry talks to Toni Street ahead of her New Zealand tour.

Source: 1 NEWS

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez says Sister Catherine Rose Holzman died Friday. She was 89.

Hours before her death, Holzman spoke to KTTV, speaking out against a judge's ruling that cleared the way for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to sell a convent in the Los Feliz neighbourhood to Perry.

The singer sought to buy the 32,375-square-metre property and its Roman-villa style buildings for US$14.5 million.

The nuns had tried to sell the convent to a local restaurateur to turn into a boutique hotel, but a judge ruled in 2016 that the sale was invalid.

