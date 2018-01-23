 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Wedding date set for Britain's Princess Eugenie

share

Source:

Associated Press

Britain's Prince Andrew says an October 12 wedding date has been set for his younger daughter, Princess Eugenie.

Her wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place at the same Windsor Chapel chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: Associated Press

Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, announced the date Friday (local time) on his official Twitter account.

Eugenie, the 27-year-old daughter of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle will marry at the same chapel on May 19.

Eugenie, one of the queen's granddaughters, is eighth in line to the British throne.

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

2
Harley Neville is back after appearing on Ellen with a new hair-brained scheme.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man who was featured on Ellen back with hair-brained TradeMe auction

00:40
3
Her wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place at the same Windsor Chapel chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wedding date set for Britain's Princess Eugenie

00:36
4
The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

00:19
5
Months after Billy Aivaliotis arrived at Caulfield Hospital relatives were worried about his weight loss and unexplained repeated bruises.

Shocking hidden camera footage captures abuse of man with cerebral palsy by nurse at Melbourne hospital

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 