Wedding date set for Britain's Princess Eugenie

Britain's Prince Andrew says an October 12 wedding date has been set for his younger daughter, Princess Eugenie.

Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, announced the date Friday (local time) on his official Twitter account.

Eugenie, the 27-year-old daughter of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle will marry at the same chapel on May 19.