 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'We won't take defeat' - Manchester poet reads impassioned ode to his city at vigil for terror attack victims

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Thousands attended a public vigil today in Manchester where a poet gave an impassioned reading of his ode to Manchester to lift spirits after yesterday's terror attack killed 22 and injured dozens.

In the wake of the Manchester attack the Manchester resident read a poem with a strong message to lift spirits at the terror attack vigil.
Source: BBC

Poet Tony Walsh read his poem This Is The Place to those in the Albert Square giving a unique Mancunian tribute to the city.

His passionate performance included details of the city's great achievements, history and characteristics was met with loud cheers from the crowd.

"There's hard times again in these streets of our city. But we won't take defeat and we don't want your pity because this is the place where we stand strong together with a smile on our face.

"Mancunians forever, because this is the place in our hearts, in our homes. 

"Because this is the place that's a part of our bones.

"Because Manchester gives us such strength from the fact that this... Is the place."

More from the aftermath of the Manchester attack. 

Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.
Source: 1 NEWS
Crowds gathered today to lay flowers and pay tribute to the 22 people killed outside the Manchester Arena.
Source: Associated Press
Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest from a shocked Manchester.
Source: Seven Sharp
Georgina Callander, 18, had met the star in 2015, when she posted a photo on Instagram of meeting her.
Source: BBC

Related

UK and Europe

Arts and Culture

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as police undertake 'large scale' investigation
People attend a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

UK embassy sets up condolence book in NZ for Manchester bombing victims
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack

Salem Abedi.

First picture of alleged Manchester suicide bomber published by UK newspaper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


01:23
2
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

3
Salem Abedi.

First picture of alleged Manchester suicide bomber published by UK newspaper


4
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


00:30
5
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.

00:17
Video has emerged on social media of fans singing along at the concert just moments before a 22-year-old man blew himself up.

Watch: 'The voices singing along belong to children' - poignant Ariana Grande fans sing along to One Last Night moments before suicide blast

Anushka Moore shared the video she took at the concert yesterday, saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.

02:02
Meanwhile, plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling plant have been revealed to 1 NEWS.

Labour says selling off water with no royalty is 'wrong'

1 News revealed plans for what could be NZ's biggest water bottling plant.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ