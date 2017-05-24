'We won't take defeat' - Manchester poet reads impassioned ode to his city at vigil for terror attack victims

Thousands attended a public vigil today in Manchester where a poet gave an impassioned reading of his ode to Manchester to lift spirits after yesterday's terror attack killed 22 and injured dozens.

Poet Tony Walsh read his poem This Is The Place to those in the Albert Square giving a unique Mancunian tribute to the city.

His passionate performance included details of the city's great achievements, history and characteristics was met with loud cheers from the crowd.

"There's hard times again in these streets of our city. But we won't take defeat and we don't want your pity because this is the place where we stand strong together with a smile on our face.

"Mancunians forever, because this is the place in our hearts, in our homes.

"Because this is the place that's a part of our bones.

"Because Manchester gives us such strength from the fact that this... Is the place."