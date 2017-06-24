 

'We won't give up' - Bodies found, 118 still missing after landslide buries Chinese village

Crews searching through the night in the rubble left by a landslide that buried a mountain village under tons of soil and rocks in southwestern China found 15 bodies, but more than 100 people remained missing.
It fell onto the village of Xinmo, blocking a two kilometre section of river.
About 3,000 rescuers were using detection devices and dogs to look for signs of life in an area that once held 62 homes and a hotel, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
"We won't give up as long as there is a slim of chance," the agency quoted an unidentified searcher as saying.
The provincial government of Sichuan released the names of the 118 missing people. It's unclear if the 15 bodies have been identified.
Relatives were sobbing as they awaited news of their loved ones.  

Xu Zhiwen, executive deputy governor of the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba, the region where the landslide struck early Saturday, said that all 142 tourists who were visiting a site in Xinmo have been found alive.

Three members of one family were located five hours after the landslide. Qiao Dashuai, 26, said he and his wife awoke to cries from their 1-month-old son.
"Just after we changed the diaper for the baby, we heard a big bang outside and the light went out," said Qiao. "We felt that something bad was happening and immediately rushed to the door, but the door was blocked by mud and rocks."

Qiao told state broadcaster CCTV his family was swept away by water as part of a mountain collapsed. He said they struggled against the flood of water until they met medical workers who took them to a hospital. His parents and other relatives were among the missing.

