'We won't be divided in Manchester' – people get bee tattoos to raise money for bombing victims

Manchester residents are getting tattoos of bees in the wake of last week's attack at an Ariana Grande concert, to raise thousands of pounds for the victims of the bombing.

As part of the Manchester Tattoo Appeal, an initiative by the city's tattoo artists, Mancunians can get a tattoo of the symbol of Manchester, a worker bee, at participating tattoo parlours.

All the proceeds are going to be distributed between the families of the victims of the attack.

Huge queues have formed outside tattoo studios that are taking part in the initiative, which is lasting a week.