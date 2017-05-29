 

'We won't be divided in Manchester' – people get bee tattoos to raise money for bombing victims

Manchester residents are getting tattoos of bees in the wake of last week's attack at an Ariana Grande concert, to raise thousands of pounds for the victims of the bombing.

Manchester residents lined outside tattoo parlours to support the Manchester Tattoo Appeal in wake of the attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
As part of the Manchester Tattoo Appeal, an initiative by the city's tattoo artists, Mancunians can get a tattoo of the symbol of Manchester, a worker bee, at participating tattoo parlours.

All the proceeds are going to be distributed between the families of the victims of the attack.

Huge queues have formed outside tattoo studios that are taking part in the initiative, which is lasting a week.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens injured in the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena last Monday evening (local time).

Thousands of runners turned out today for the 10k race, just days after 22 people died in a suicide bombing.
02:38
Extra security forces will remain on duty until midnight Monday, however.

Twelfth man arrested over Manchester attack but terror network members could still be at large - minister
01:25
Thousands of runners turned out today for the 10k race, just days after 22 people died in a suicide bombing.

Applause rings out for terror attack victims as runners prepare for Great Manchester Run

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

