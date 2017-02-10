'We won't back down' – Standing Rock protesters defiant as Dakota pipeline construction resumes

Construction of the Dakota Access pipeline under a North Dakota reservoir has begun and the full pipeline should be operational within three months, even as an American Indian tribe filed a legal challenge to block the work and protect its water supply.

The Army granted Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) formal permission to lay pipe under Lake Oahe, clearing the way for completion of the 1,900km, $5 billion pipeline.

Opponents meanwhile protested around the country in an action some dubbed their "last stand."

Work had been stalled for months due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux, but US President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction.

The tribe fears a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. ETP says the pipeline is safe.

Some members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which has been at the centre of the debate for nearly a year, urged "emergency actions" via social media.

The Indigenous Environmental Network told people to target fuel-transportation hubs and government buildings and to expect violence and mass arrests.

Protesters posted an online list of about 50 events nationwide.

The Cheyenne River Sioux asked a federal judge to stop the Lake Oahe work while a lawsuit filed earlier by the two tribes against the pipeline proceeds.