'We won it by a lot' - Donald Trump continues baseless claims that he won election

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump uttered one falsehood after another as he baselessly claimed that he won the 2020 election instead of President-elect Joe Biden as he called into an event organised by Pennsylvania Republicans in Gettysburg.

President Trump uttered one falsehood after another as he phoned into an event organised by Pennsylvania Republicans. Source: Associated Press

Trump's election lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, attended the event to continue his quixotic and dangerous quest to try to overturn the results of the democratic election.

Trump had been expected to appear in person, but did not after another member of his legal team tested positive for the coronavirus. He was placed on speakerphone to address the group.

Trump is refusing to concede, even though Pennsylvania this week certified Biden as the winner in the state and as the formal transition process has begun.

State election officials and international observers have insisted that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Trump's legal team repeatedly has lost its cases in court.

