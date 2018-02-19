'We were living with a monster, but we didn't know'

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Wellington, the Nelson Tasman region and the West Coast are being warned to get ready.
Labour is at 48 per cent, up nine points on December, while National has slipped three to 43 per cent.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.
Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ