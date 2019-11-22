TODAY |

'We want you to get out now' - Tens of thousands evacuated as Victoria faces day of extreme fire danger

Temperatures are set to soar into the 40s across Victoria today, with a total fire ban in place across the state and extreme fire danger ratings in most regions.

After tens of thousands of East Gippsland residents and visitors were told to leave the region yesterday, conditions are expected to worsen today.

Two emergency warnings remained in place last night in Wingan River and the area surrounding Goongerah.

A bushfire 13km west of Goongerah remained uncontrolled and travelling toward these communities.

The town's residents were evacuated as the fire was expected to impact Goongerah and Martins Creek before Monday morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects strong and gusty winds throughout today, as well as thunderstorms that will give way to much cooler air across Victoria later during the day.

These life-threatening conditions prompted CFA to ask people not to travel to the East Gippsland region, as it was impossible to provide support to all visitors in this area.

Emergency services had previously given a blunt safety warning to Lakes Entrance local residents and about 30,000 holiday-makers.

"You should not be there tomorrow, and we want you to get out now," Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters yesterday.

More than 70 helicopters and planes will be working today if conditions allow.

These forecast conditions, including winds up to 100km/h, forced organisers of the Falls Festival to cancel the event, with 9000 festival-goers told to pack up and leave.

The transport department urged Melbourne residents to consider their travel plans on Monday, as temperatures in the city are expected to reach 43C in some suburbs.

