'We want to know the truth' – protesters demand answers outside London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire inquiry

A group of protesters gathered outside a hotel today where a government-ordered inquiry into a London tower block fire that killed at least 80 people was being held.

Protesters held Justice for Grenfell placards and called for the victims' to be heard.

Opening the inquiry today, retired judge Martin Moore-Bick said he hoped his investigation would "provide a small measure of solace" by answering how such a disaster could happen in 21st-century London.

He says the inquiry will look at "what happened and why it happened".

The June 14 blaze began in a refrigerator at Grenfell Tower and raced through the 24-storey building.

Moore-Bick's inquiry will look at causes of the blaze and high-rise building regulations.