'We want to know the truth' – protesters demand answers outside London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire inquiry

Source:

Associated Press

A group of protesters gathered outside a hotel today where a government-ordered inquiry into a London tower block fire that killed at least 80 people was being held.

A group of protesters gathered outside a hotel on Thursday where a government-ordered inquiry into a London tower block fire.
Source: Associated Press

Protesters held Justice for Grenfell placards and called for the victims' to be heard.

Opening the inquiry today, retired judge Martin Moore-Bick said he hoped his investigation would "provide a small measure of solace" by answering how such a disaster could happen in 21st-century London.

He says the inquiry will look at "what happened and why it happened".

The June 14 blaze began in a refrigerator at Grenfell Tower and raced through the 24-storey building.

Moore-Bick's inquiry will look at causes of the blaze and high-rise building regulations.

But some survivors are critical because it will not look at wider issues around social housing that many residents had wanted to include.

