'We are under attack' - Manus Island refugees describe police operation to remove them from detention centre

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has confirmed a PNG police operation is underway to remove the remaining asylum seekers from the mothballed Manus Island detention centre.



Several asylum seekers have taken to Twitter describing high tension in the centre on Thursday where about 400 men have been refusing to leave.



"The police, special forces, police squad are now in their hundreds, spreading through the prison camp and around the prison," Behrouz Boochani wrote.



"We are on high alert right now. We are under attack."



Mr Boochani said police were searching rooms, have been taking the men's phones, and saying they have an hour to leave.



"Police have started to break the shelters, water tanks and are saying 'move, move.' Too much tension and too scary," he said.



Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the Turnbull government was keen for people to move out of the processing centre.



"I think it's outrageous that people are still there and they have trashed the facility, they're living in squalor," he told 2GB radio.



"The Australian taxpayers have paid about $10 million for a new facility and we want people to move."



Mr Dutton again reiterated the men will never be coming to Australia.



"It's like the tenant that won't move out of the house when you build a new house for them to move into," he said.



The operation comes after twelve former Australians of the Year penned an open letter asking Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to immediately allow doctors access to asylum seekers in the facility.



The letter's signatories include Australians of the Year Rosie Batty, Ita Buttrose, Simone McKeon, Patrick McGorry, Mick Dodson, Tim Flannery, Fiona Wood, Fiona Stanley, Gustav Nossal, Peter Doherty, John Yu and Robert de Castella.



The group warns Australia's reputation on human rights is deteriorating because of the failure to meet the obligations of the UN Refugee Convention.

