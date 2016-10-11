'We shouldn't be banning guns for law-abiding citizens' - US Congress dragging feet over gun control

US House Speaker Paul Ryan showed little interest yesterday in some of the stricter gun proposals being floated by President Donald Trump or bipartisan coalitions in Congress, as Senate Republicans pushed a more modest measure to boost the existing background check system with new penalties and incentives.

Source: 1 NEWS

As student survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting roamed the Capitol for a second day, promoting tougher gun laws in meetings with top lawmakers, Ryan acknowledged "system failures" in Florida that he said Congress should review. But GOP leaders stopped short of offering new legislation beyond the background check fix.

"We shouldn't be banning guns for law-abiding citizens," Ryan told reporters. "We should be focusing on making sure that citizens who should not get guns in first place don't get those guns."

The efforts in Congress comes as Trump has floated his own shifting ideas on gun safety, including a proposal for arming teachers that has support from the National Rifle Association, but few backers on Capitol Hill.

Trump declared yesterday he's willing to take on the NRA over gun legislation, and chided lawmakers not to fear the gun lobby. But the Republicans who control Congress weren't so sure.

"You guys, half of you are so afraid of the NRA," the president said yesterday at a meeting with the nation's governors. "There's nothing to be afraid of. And you know what? If they're not with you, we have to fight them every once in a while. That's OK."

One plan, to prohibit sales of bump stocks [the devices that turn rifles into automatic-style weapons and were used in the Las Vegas mass shooting last fall] was under consideration at the Justice Department.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said top officials believe the hardware can be banned through the regulatory process. This was the approach preferred by the NRA and it could relieve Congress of pressure for legislative action. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives previously said it was powerless to restrict the devices without action from Congress.

Though Trump did not mention his earlier idea for increasing the minimum age for rifle purchases, he said he wants to toughen the Cornyn bill with stricter background checks, a change the NRA has opposed.

"We're going to strengthen it," Trump said. "We're going to make it more pertinent to what we're discussing."

Democrats have long pressed for more sweeping changes toward a universal background check system, including requiring inquiries for online and gun show purchases.

In the House, many Democrats - and a few Republicans - also want to reinstate an assault weapons ban that expired more than a decade ago.

Rep. Brian Mast, a wounded Afghanistan war veteran, said he described his proposal to ban assault weapons to his House GOP colleagues overnight at a closed-door meeting. "There was not thunderous applause," he said.

The House passed legislation in December that included changes to the background-check system. It was part of a broader package that stalled in the Senate because it included expanded gun rights by requiring states to recognize conceal-carry permits issued by other states.