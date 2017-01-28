'We are sending you lots of love' - Lindsey Lohan's words to Aleppo when meeting Bana Alabed

The young girl who captured the world's attention after tweeting about her life in Aleppo has made a "new friend", US actress Lindsey Lohan.

Seven-year-old, Bana Alabed shared a short video of herself and the actress to her social media accounts.

The video shows Bana hugging Lohan who shares some touching words of encouragement for the people in Syria.

"We want to send to all the people in Syria and in Aleppo suffering and all the refugees, that we are here supporting you and you can hang on, be strong," she said.

"We're sending you lots of love and light and blessing".

It is unclear how the two came to meet, but rumours circulating suggest Lohan might have converted to Islam, BBC News reports.

Bana also shared a photo of her with Lohan and the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this morning.

The Seven-year-old became a viral sensation after documenting her life in rebel-held East Aleppo on Twitter, with the help of her Mother.

She now has over 350,000 followers and continues to advocate for the rights of Syrian Children.