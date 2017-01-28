 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'We are sending you lots of love' - Lindsey Lohan's words to Aleppo when meeting Bana Alabed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The young girl who captured the world's attention after tweeting about her life in Aleppo has made a "new friend", US actress Lindsey Lohan.

Viral seven-year-old, Bana Alabed who tweeted about Aleppo crisis met ‘new friend’ actress Lindsey Lohan in Turkey.
Source: Twitter / alabed bana

Seven-year-old, Bana Alabed shared a short video of herself and the actress to her social media accounts.

The video shows Bana hugging Lohan who shares some touching words of encouragement for the people in Syria.

"We want to send to all the people in Syria and in Aleppo suffering and all the refugees, that we are here supporting you and you can hang on, be strong," she said.

"We're sending you lots of love and light and blessing".

It is unclear how the two came to meet, but rumours circulating suggest Lohan might have converted to Islam, BBC News reports.

Bana also shared a photo of her with Lohan and the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this morning.

The Seven-year-old became a viral sensation after documenting her life in rebel-held East Aleppo on Twitter, with the help of her Mother.

She now has over 350,000 followers and continues to advocate for the rights of Syrian Children.

In an open letter Bana recently asked US President Donald Trump to open the US to refugees.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tandem skydive

Two skydivers seriously injured after crash landing near Queenstown

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:20
3
A group of mates in Canberra turned a backyard into an epic waterpark.

Watch: Aussie larrikins come up with the greatest slip and slide in history

00:29
4
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

00:09
5
The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.

The humiliating moment a celebrating Turkish footballer knocks ball from keeper's hands for disastrous own goal

00:17
It took the Zempel family five hours to build this massive pre-historic beast.

Video: US family build giant snow dinosaur

A father in Minnesota made the most of the cold weather building a family pet out of snow.

00:36
Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.

'Are you OK?' – Chicago Police Superintendent sways then collapses during press conference

Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.


02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'This is not the start of a new trend' - bad January weather doesn't back holiday move, scientists say

Although February tends to be warmer and drier it's not the same across the country.

00:09
The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.

The humiliating moment a celebrating Turkish footballer knocks ball from keeper's hands for disastrous own goal

The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.


00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ