'We pray for rain' - homes destroyed, thousands flee as wildfires rip through Canada and US

Source:

Associated Press

Wildfires barrelled across the baking landscape of the western US and Canada, destroying a smattering of homes, forcing thousands to flee and temporarily trapping children and counselors at a California campground.

Thousands have been forced to flee from their homes as wildfires continue to burn.
Source: Reuters

Firefighters were contending with more than 200 wildfires burning in British Columbia that had destroyed dozens of buildings, including several homes and two airport hangars.

The three biggest fires, which ranged in size from 14 to 20 square kilometres, had forced thousands of people to flee.

"We are just, in many ways, at the beginning of the worst part of the fire season and we watch the weather, we watch the wind, and we pray for rain," outgoing Premier Christy Clark told reporters in Kamloops.

Rob Schweizer, manager of the Kamloops Fire Centre, said it had been an unprecedented 24 hours.

"We probably haven't seen this sort of activity that involves so many residences and people in the history of the province of BC," he said.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, a Butte County wildfire swept through grassy foothills and destroyed 10 structures, including homes, and led to several minor injuries.

The blaze about 100km north of Sacramento grew rapidly to more than 18 square kilometres and was nearly 20 per cent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. At least 750 homes remained threatened and hundreds more were evacuated.

"We're hopeful about holding the lines," fire spokeswoman Mary Ann Aldrich said Sunday. "There's been progress."

The area burning was about 16 km south of Oroville, where spillways in the nation's tallest dam began crumbling from heavy rains this winter and led to temporary evacuation orders for 200,000 residents downstream. Yesterday, authorities issued an evacuation for about 250 homes threatened by the fire.

Southern California crews hope slightly cooler temperatures and diminishing winds will help in the battle today against major wildfires that have destroyed structures, closed a highway and forced evacuations.

One of two fires raging in Santa Barbara County grew to 31 square kilometres, traversing a mountain range and heading south toward coastal Goleta.

There was minimal containment and flames shut down State Route 154.

About 90 children and 50 counselors were stuck yesterday at the Circle V Ranch and had to take shelter until they could be safely evacuated. Buildings have burned but officials weren't yet sure if they were homes.

Crews were also using an air attack against another blaze about 50 miles north that exploded in size to 97 square kilometres. About 200 rural homes east of Santa Maria were evacuated after the fire broke out yesterday and was fed by dry gusts.

