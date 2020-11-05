TODAY |

'We the people will not be bullied' - Joe Biden says he's confident US election won't be undermined

Source:  1 NEWS

A confident Joe Biden has told Americans, eagerly awaiting the 2020 election results, they won't be bullied out of democracy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Democratic candidate was careful not to declare victory at a press conference today, but he believes he's won the 2020 election. Source: Supplied

The Democratic candidate was careful not to declare victory at a press conference today in Wilmington, Delaware, but said he believed he'll win the 2020 election. 

"When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

Biden also called for change, saying he would govern as a president to represents everyone, no matter who they voted for.

"To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies," he said. "Yesterday once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation."

President Donald Trump is demanding a re-count of votes in some major states, however Biden said "power can't be taken or asserted".

"Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take democracy away from us. Not now, not ever. America's come too far, America's fought too many battles, America's endured too much to ever let that happen.

"We the people will not be silenced. We the people will not be bullied, we the people will not surrender. My friends, I'm confident we'll emerge victorious."

Votes are still being counted, however according to the Associated Press, Biden currently has 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. Many US media outlets began reporting in the minutes after the speech that Biden had also emerged victorious in Michigan, adding 16 more electoral votes to his tally.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:32
Legendary All Black delivers emotional haka in honour of Kiwi-born cop killed in UK
2
Melbourne Cup bet of $30 turns Christchurch punter into millionaire
3
US media project victory for Biden in Michigan, bringing him within hair's breadth of victory
4
As US election votes are counted, America and the world wait in anticipation
5
'We the people will not be bullied' - Joe Biden says he's confident US election won't be undermined
MORE FROM
World
MORE

People in Denmark are catching Covid-19 from minks; PM wants 15 million killed

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House, Trump demands recount
01:42

Jack Tame analysis: Biden's position improves as Trump ‘tweets from the hip’ with false allegations
05:22

'It's really not up to him' - US ambassador to NZ says Trump is bound by 'checks and balances'