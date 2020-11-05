'We the people will not be bullied' - Joe Biden says he's confident US election won't be undermined

A confident Joe Biden has told Americans, eagerly awaiting the 2020 election results, they won't be bullied out of democracy.

The Democratic candidate was careful not to declare victory at a press conference today in Wilmington, Delaware, but said he believed he'll win the 2020 election.

"When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

Biden also called for change, saying he would govern as a president to represents everyone, no matter who they voted for.

"To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies," he said. "Yesterday once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation."

President Donald Trump is demanding a re-count of votes in some major states, however Biden said "power can't be taken or asserted".

"Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take democracy away from us. Not now, not ever. America's come too far, America's fought too many battles, America's endured too much to ever let that happen.

"We the people will not be silenced. We the people will not be bullied, we the people will not surrender. My friends, I'm confident we'll emerge victorious."

Votes are still being counted, however according to the Associated Press, Biden currently has 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. Many US media outlets began reporting in the minutes after the speech that Biden had also emerged victorious in Michigan, adding 16 more electoral votes to his tally.