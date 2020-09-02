TODAY |

'We are now seeing a second wave coming' of Covid-19 - British PM

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told media the in UK the country is now seeing a second wave of Covid-19.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after attending a cabinet meeting in London. Source: Associated Press

The nation’s R number, which represents the number of people an infected person will pass the virus to, has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4, meaning cases can rise rapidly, the UK government’s scientific advisers are warning.

In a media conference overnight, Johnson also said Downing Street was considering whether the current ‘Rule of Six' national restrictions which were put in place this week needed to go further.

"There’s no question, as I’ve said for several weeks now, that we could expect and we are now seeing a second wave coming," Johnson said.

"We’ve seen it in France, we’ve seen it in Spain, across Europe - it’s been absolutely, I’m afraid, inevitable that we would see it in this country," he added.

Government figures show there have been nearly 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in the UK, up 4,322 since yesterday. More than 40,000 people have died.

Johnson said it was inevitable that coronavirus would hit the county again.

