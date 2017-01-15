'We will not be Trumped' - protestors fill US streets in lead up to the President-Elect's inauguration

Despite rain and cold weather, marchers filled several blocks in Washington today as they rallied in a Martin Luther King Junior Day march that was at times also a rally against President-elect Donald Trump.

Civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton had organised the "We Shall Not Be Moved" march and rally ahead of tomorrow's Martin Luther King Junior Day holiday. But Trump, whose inauguration will take place in less than a week, was also on marchers' minds.

Holding umbrellas and bundled against low temperatures the crowd chanted "No justice, no peace" and "We will not be moved" but also "We will not be Trumped" and "Love Trumps hate."

They cheered when one speaker referenced the comments of Congressman John Lewis, who has said he will not attend Mr Trump's inauguration and, an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" set to air tomorrow, that he doesn't consider Trump a "legitimate president."

Mr Trump responded tweeting that Mr Lewis was "all talk".

"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart... rather than falsely complaining about the election results," he wrote.

Supporters of Mr Lewis, who is the last surviving speaker from the famous 1963 March led by Martin Luther King, were quick to respond in anger of Mr Trump.

"We come not to appeal to Donald Trump, because he's made it clear what his policies are and what his nominations are. We come to say to the Democrats in the Senate and in the House and to the moderate Republicans to 'Get some backbone. Get some guts.' We didn't send you down here to be weak-kneed," Rev Sharpton told marchers at a rally after they walked from the Washington Monument to a park near the Martin Luther King Junior Memorial.

Rev Sharpton called on marchers to oppose Mr Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, and asked the crowd if they were willing to visit their senators' offices to oppose the nomination.