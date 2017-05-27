'We are not happy' - family of missing Australian boy William Tyrrell upset Schapelle Corby used his image

The family of a missing boy are upset convicted drug trafficker Schapelle Corby used his image to shield her face on her journey home from Bali.

Corby had an image of William Tyrrell on her handbag as she tried to cover her face from media outside a Bali parole office.

William's family were unaware she was going to do it, and have expressed their surprise at her actions.

"While the Where's William Campaign appreciates that Schapelle Corby has shown concern regarding little William's disappearance and in using her release as a convicted offender from Bali as a media opportunity to increase awareness that William is still missing, we are not happy," a statement on the Where's William Tyrrell Facebook page read.

"William's family and their campaign to support the NSW Police in their investigation in the search for William have absolutely no association with Schapelle Corby, her supporters or her family and had no prior knowledge of Miss Corby's intention to use William's image in this way."

William went missing from his grandmother's house on NSW's mid-north coast in 2014.

He was three at the time.