'We need to be smart' - Donald Trump argues for travel ban after latest London terror attack

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump argued in favour of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks this morning.

A van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and ended up at Borough Market where a stabbing spree began.
Source: 1 NEWS

One tweet read: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

London authorities were investigating reports that a vehicle had hit pedestrians on London Bridge. Two other incidents also were reported, stabbings at nearby Borough Market and another incident in the Vauxhall area of the city.

Trump began tweeting about the incidents an hour or so after initial news reports.

First, he retweeted a Drudge Report item about the attacks, then provided his own message about the travel ban.

A few minutes later Trump tweeted a message of support for Londoners: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

Earlier this week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world.

Trump later called Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences. The White House said the president "praised the heroic response of police and other first responders and offered the full support of the United States government in investigating and bringing those responsible for these heinous acts to justice."

The London attack comes just a fortnight after the suicide bombing at the US singer's Manchester concert.

Oliver Varney says he then noticed several other bodies, and bar security and the public had to wave down help.

