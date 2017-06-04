'We need to be smart' - Donald Trump argues for travel ban after latest London terror attack

President Donald Trump argued in favour of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks this morning.

One tweet read: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

London authorities were investigating reports that a vehicle had hit pedestrians on London Bridge. Two other incidents also were reported, stabbings at nearby Borough Market and another incident in the Vauxhall area of the city.

Trump began tweeting about the incidents an hour or so after initial news reports.

First, he retweeted a Drudge Report item about the attacks, then provided his own message about the travel ban.

A few minutes later Trump tweeted a message of support for Londoners: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

Earlier this week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world.