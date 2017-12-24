'We must make Russia young' - Putin presents his vision ahead of election

 

President Vladimir Putin presented his vision for modernising Russia today (NZT), while some of his challengers in next March's presidential vote were formally nominated for the race.

The Russian President gave a speech in Russian about the future of his country.
Source: Associated Press

Putin is running as an independent candidate, keeping a distance from the top Kremlin party, United Russia, which consists mostly of officials and has been dogged by corruption allegations against some of its top members.

Despite that, Putin showed up Saturday at United Russia's congress to speak about his future goals.

He pledged to offer broader incentives for business, fight corruption and pour extra resources into the underfunded health care and education system.

"Russia is a country with a 1,000-year history, but we mustn't treat her like our grandmother, just giving her pills to relieve her pain," he said in a speech televised live. "We must make Russia young, aimed into the future."

With his approval ratings topping 80 percent, the 65-year-old Putin is set to easily win another six-year term in the 18 March vote.

His most visible opponent, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is barred from the race by an embezzlement conviction he calls politically motivated.

Nevertheless, the 41-year-old anti-corruption crusader has run a yearlong grass-roots campaign and staged waves of rallies to push the Kremlin to let him run.

