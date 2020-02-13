TODAY |

We may be throwing away twice as much food waste as originally thought, study finds

Source:  1 NEWS

A new study suggests we are throwing away twice as much food as originally thought.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Researchers now think a third of the world’s food is going to waste, doing more harm than plastic. Source: 1 NEWS

The study from Wageninfen University and Research in the Netherlands looked at how our wealth effects our level of waste.

It found the three most wasted items are bread, leftovers and oranges.

It also states on average we each throw out 32 kilos of food a year.

Not surprisingly, the study found that those who earn more money tend to waste more food.

"The research provides a new globally comparable base against which one can measure progress on the international food waste target," a statement released on the research states.

"It suggests a threshold level of consumer affluence around which to launch intervention policies to prevent food waste from becoming a big problem."

Experts say planning your shopping list is crucial to cutting back waste.

World
Food and Drink
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Police investigating Tauranga double-homicide kill person on SH2 during shoot-out
2
Thieves execute 'Spider-Man' moves in bizarre robbery at Hamilton car yard
3
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: National and ACT hold the numbers to form a government
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pascall brings back discontinued Snifters treat, but with a new twist
00:33

Boil notice lifted for Waihi as reservoir reached 17 per cent capacity
00:34

US artist scraps Greta Thunberg mural after receiving boycott threats online

Death toll and confirmed coronavirus cases jump sharply in China as diagnosis parameters change