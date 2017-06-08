'We may have conception going on' - news anchors laugh hysterically as kissing couple intrudes on live cross

News anchors couldn’t contain their laughter while a reporter's live cross was overshadowed by a couple's passionate public display of affection.

WSMV Channel 4’s Chris Harris was standing outside Nashville’s Bridgestone arena following an ice hockey match when a couple decided to lock lips and kiss throughout the live cross.

Realising something was going on behind him after the anchors start laughing, Mr Harris turns around to see what was unfolding.

"See what's happening here," he says as he becomes distracted with the loving couple.

Before returning back to the studio, Mr Harris says laughing, "we may have conception going on... I mean are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? This is how it is in 'Smashville'."

Due to the video's popularity online, WSMV tracked down the couple, Jeron Bray and Camille Quintana, to talk about why they decided to make out in full view of the camera after it appeared they had planned the act.

"I mean sort of, like we were just standing there genuinely in the celebration. And I look up and I see the guy giving the interview, and I look at her and I think we just kind of, we didn't even say anything, we just had a connection," Mr Bray said.