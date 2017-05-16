'We love you Cobbo' - bail denied for man accused of kicking Kiwi teen in head outside Brisbane McDonald's

The man accused of kicking New Zealand teenager Joshua Waite in the head outside a Brisbane McDonald's was denied bail today.

Jake Ashley Law-Cobbo, 18, was charged with grievous bodily harm following the incident on Friday night which has left 17-year-old Waite in an induced coma at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The Courier Mail reports the magistrate was shown CCTV footage of the incident this morning, and police told the court it showed the New Zealander falling to the ground unconscious after allegedly being kicked in the head.

Police say Waite had been walking away from an argument and that Law-Cobbo fled the scene.

Family members of the accused reportedly yelled "stay strong Jake" and "we love you Cobbo" after his bail application was denied.

Law-Cobbo was remanded in custody and will next appear in court in July.

Earlier today Waite’s family told media there had been no improvement and that the teen is still in a critical condition.

"This absolutely breaks us. It is a traumatic time and we are constantly on edge and just hope for him to stabilise," they said.