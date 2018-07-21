'We have been suffering' - Baby didn't know parents after US-Mexico immigration reunion

A baby who came to symbolise the US government's policy of separating immigrant families didn't recognise his parents at first when they reunited in Honduras.

Adalicia Montecino holds her year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos. Source: Associated Press

Adalicia Montecinos cried today, saying her son, Johan, "suffered everything that we have been suffering."

The 15-month-old boy arrived in Honduras five months after being separated from his father at the Texas border.

Johan's father was deported and the boy remained in US custody at an Arizona shelter.

The boy's case triggered international uproar when The Associated Press detailed his appearance in a US courtroom.

Johan soon warmed to his parents today, laughing as he received kisses outside a center where they finished final legal paperwork before heading home.