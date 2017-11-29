 

'We will handle it' – Donald Trump addresses North Korea's missile launch

Associated Press

The president wouldn't say how the US would deal with the launch in a brief address to the media.
00:25
1
The man, identified only as 'Andre' wasn’t about to let two thugs terrorise his local.

Watch: Queensland pub patron smashes machete-wielding robber in face with barstool

00:35
2
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:40
3
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland


00:52
4
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:23
5
The president wouldn't say how the US would deal with the launch in a brief address to the media.

US will 'take care of it' - Trump fires back after North Korean missile launch

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

03:24
Both agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

Watch: Breakfast Club say nothing wrong with Golriz Ghahraman defending war criminals, but party could have been more upfront

Kieran McAnulty and Chris Bishop agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

01:40
Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care, and Andrew Becroft says an inquiry is due.

'It is utterly unacceptable' – Children's Commissioner horrified at number of Kiwi kids harmed while in care

Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care.

04:36
Chief Executive Ashley Church says the private sector is part of the solution – not the problem.

Rental prices will rise until 'envy-fuelled attacks' on investors stop, Property Institute says

Ashley Church says a capital gains tax would be "insane" and would have "the opposite effect to what the market needs".

03:14
Royal watcher Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel at Windsor is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.

'A very good balance between a public ceremony and private ceremony'

Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.



 
