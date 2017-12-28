 

'We are going to miss him so much' - Australian wombat set to be released back into the wild after going viral

Australia's most famous wombat is leaving the Central Coast wildlife sanctuary where he was raised to return to the wild.

George the wombat is about to be returned back to the wild after going viral.
George came to notice after his mum was killed by a car while he was in her pouch in October 2016 and subsequent videos of him bonding with Australian Reptile Park general manager Tim Faulkner went viral, attracting 50 million views worldwide.

"George's fame was a huge help to Australian wildlife as he was an ambassador for the species ... we are going to miss George so much but he is now ready for release," Mr Faulkner said in a statement today. 

“It is so important for Australians and international audiences to see just how glorious our native wildlife is. George has helped put wombats on the map!”

The furry marsupial, voted Australia’s Most Adorable Animal in September, will spend some time at Cedar Creek Wombat Sanctuary in the Hunter region before being released.

At the sanctuary, George will learn how to be a wild wombat and socialise with the other wombats before being released.

He will leave the Australian Reptile Park in mid-January.

